  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dundagas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dundagas pagasts, Latvia

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Dundagas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Dundagas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Property is located by the river shore, creating amazing views and nature experience. High q…
$543,619
House in Dundagas pagasts, Latvia
House
Dundagas pagasts, Latvia
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
$213,007
7 room house in Pace, Latvia
7 room house
Pace, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
$251,730
