Houses for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
9 room house in Sabile, Latvia
9 room house
Sabile, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the center of Sabile. A house with…
€47,000
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system in Talsu novads, Latvia
House in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
Talsu novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
A residential home with workshops and a hangar is for sale - commercial object.A two-story h…
€350,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 6 rooms with needs repair, with lake view in Igene, Latvia
Villa 6 rooms with needs repair, with lake view
Igene, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
€157,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

