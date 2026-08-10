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Residential properties for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

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houses
9
10 properties total found
House 10 rooms in Sabile, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Sabile, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the center of Sabile. A house with…
$54,891
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House in Strazde, Latvia
House
Strazde, Latvia
Residence with 7 houses, well maintained, fully equipped, stunningly beautiful property, wit…
$945,342
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room house in Rojas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
$463,343
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
House
Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Perfect combination of country house style living. Good living house where one part of the …
$273,034
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Upesgriva, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Upesgriva, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Just 200 metres from the sea. Property address: “Mūrnieki”, Upesgrīva, Mērsraga pagasts, Tal…
$284,775
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Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
House in Valdgales pagasts, Latvia
House
Valdgales pagasts, Latvia
An object with fantastic rural tourism and business potential - for a personality with spark…
$211,602
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room house in Rojas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Rojas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
$317,416
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Upesgriva, Latvia
House
Upesgriva, Latvia
The property is located just a couple of minutes from the sea in a small, quiet seaside vill…
$281,194
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Dundagas pagasts, Latvia
House
Dundagas pagasts, Latvia
High quality residence in country side. Good materials, acacia parquet, fireplace. Enjoy the…
$452,782
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 room apartment in Talsi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Talsi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 242 m²
Floor 2/3
Special offer. All apartments are sold. Dunes. Sea view. Price with full finish.Location:In …
$893,023
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