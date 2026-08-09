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Сommercial property in Siguldas novads, Latvia

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3 properties total found
Commercial property in Sigulda, Latvia
Commercial property
Sigulda, Latvia
For sale a development project for urban village, divided into 77 separate plots in Sigulda.…
$704,670
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property
Krimuldas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
independent heating, well-kept area, landscape gardening, territory highlighting, well-devel…
$3,44M
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Sigulda, Latvia
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 10 000 m²
For sale is an exclusive Krimulda Manor, located in the Gauja National Park. Currently, t…
$3,43M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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