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Сommercial property in Sigulda, Latvia

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Sigulda, Latvia
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 10 000 m²
For sale is an exclusive Krimulda Manor, located in the Gauja National Park. Currently, t…
$3,43M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Sigulda, Latvia
Commercial property
Sigulda, Latvia
For sale a development project for urban village, divided into 77 separate plots in Sigulda.…
$704,670
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
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