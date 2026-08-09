Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Siguldas novads
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Siguldas novads, Latvia

;
Krimuldas pagasts
6
Sigulda
4
Incukalna pagasts
3
House Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
4 room house in Klavas, Latvia
4 room house
Klavas, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
$184,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
8 room house in Sigulda, Latvia
8 room house
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful property in an excellent location in Sigulda. Renovated building with a spacious…
$227,737
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Sigulda, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
$748,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
House 33 rooms in Sigulda, Latvia
House 33 rooms
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 33
Area 2 735 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique opportunity to buy "Krimulda Manor" complex. Krimulda manor house is still function…
$3,50M
Leave a request
5 room house in Klavas, Latvia
5 room house
Klavas, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
$236,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Sigulda, Latvia
House
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3/3
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…
$3,21M
Leave a request
9 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
9 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
From Riga 20 km is the best, elite settlement “Sunishi”. Closed village on the shore of the …
$567,332
Leave a request
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
$1,16M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Sunisi, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …
$1,05M
Leave a request
9 room house in Incukalna pagasts, Latvia
9 room house
Incukalna pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 344 m²
Floor 3
$312,433
Leave a request
8 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
7 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
7 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 3
The best elite gated community on the shore of Lake Sunishi. House with its own coastline, b…
$630,369
Leave a request
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 3
In a beautiful location on the shore of Lake Sunīši, a house that was built for its own need…
$483,283
Leave a request

Properties features in Siguldas novads, Latvia

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go