Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Salas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Salas pagasts, Latvia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Spunciems, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Spunciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey residential building in the center of Spunziems village, 350 m2. Land 1800…
$290,621
Leave a request
Villa in Varkali, Latvia
Villa
Varkali, Latvia
Area 680 m²
We offer a spacious 2-storey house with unique architecture and style. The house has a spaci…
$524,257
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Salas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go