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Apartments near golf course for sale in Riga, Latvia

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penthouses
3
1 BHK
134
2 BHK
125
3 BHK
74
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 6/7
We are selling a 3-bedroom apartment in the unique Riga Waterfront quarter, which is located…
$717,348
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3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
We are selling a 3-bedroom apartment in the unique Riga Waterfront quarter, which is located…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Properties features in Riga, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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