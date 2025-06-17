Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Riga, Latvia

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment with a terrace in the new project Zolitūdes vārti, Anninmuizas str…
$155,327
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 6/6
R é Evidence Lumi è re is an architectural Art Nouveau monument that has been included in th…
$641,359
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 11
We are selling a 2-room apartment in an elite building (14 years old) in Riga, Krasta street…
$143,783
Properties features in Riga, Latvia

