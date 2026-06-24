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Seaview Apartments in Riga, Latvia

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penthouses
3
1 BHK
134
2 BHK
125
3 BHK
74
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
We are selling a 2 bedroom apartment in the unique Riga Waterfront quarter, which is located…
Price on request
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Properties features in Riga, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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