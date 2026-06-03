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Monthly rent of terraced commercial properties in Latvia

;
Riga
597
Jurmala
11
Marupes pagasts
21
Kekavas pagasts
17
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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
2 new buildings are offered for rent in Jurmala, Mellugi: a three-storey hotel and a two-sto…
$17,457
per month
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Revenue house 1 140 m² in Sunisi, Latvia
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 1 140 m²
Floor 1/3
The hotel complex is located on the first line of the picturesque Sunishu Lake, just 15 minu…
$58,191
per month
Leave a request
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Property types in Latvia

offices
manufacture buildings
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