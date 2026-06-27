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  3. Marupe
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Long-term real estate rentals in Marupe, Latvia

;
apartments
12
сommercial properties
12
24 properties total found
Commercial property 1 306 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 306 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 306 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 1 048 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 048 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 048 m²
Floor 5/5
$19,515
per month
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Commercial property 700 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 700 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/5
On the border of Riga and Mārupe, a spacious and very bright furnished 3-room apartment with…
$1,460
per month
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Commercial property 1 465 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 465 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 465 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1/2
The most energy efficient warehouses and production facilities at Riga International Airport…
$49,422
per month
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Commercial property 789 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 789 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 789 m²
Floor 1/2
$5,783
per month
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Commercial property 5 000 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
$24,711
per month
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3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,052
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,104
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,157
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$999
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,052
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,367
per month
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Commercial property 1 400 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
$7,140
per month
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Commercial property 1 400 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
$6,919
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,157
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/3
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,577
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 036 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 036 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 036 m²
$6,722
per month
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4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,420
per month
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Commercial property 329 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 329 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 329 m²
$2,397
per month
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Commercial property 440 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 440 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 440 m²
$4,271
per month
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4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,472
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,893
per month
Leave a request
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