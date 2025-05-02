Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Olaines pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

3 bedroom house in Medemciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Medemciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
$322,774
