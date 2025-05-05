Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Olaine parish, Latvia

Olaines pagasts
9
10 properties total found
4 room house in Grenes, Latvia
4 room house
Grenes, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/2
The Perfect Family Home! Get the opportunity to live in a high-quality, modern house in a vi…
$209,925
3 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
for sale dacha with a plot in the cooperative "ezītis", Olaine Address: ezītis 82/91, olaine…
$82,194
5 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
$212,489
4 room house in Grenes, Latvia
4 room house
Grenes, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
The perfect home for a family. Get the opportunity to live in a quality and modern house in …
$212,617
3 bedroom house in Medemciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Medemciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
$322,774
6 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and Cozy Family Home in Stūnīši (Border of Mārupe and Olaine Municipality)! -House…
$239,417
House in Janupe, Latvia
House
Janupe, Latvia
Area 1 421 m²
Number of floors 7
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
$3,48M
1 bedroom apartment in Olaine, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Olaine, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
A warm 2-room apartment located in a house renovated in 2019. The house is insulated, risers…
$48,687
House in Apsukalni, Latvia
House
Apsukalni, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
The house is located in Kekava parish, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. Quiet, calm and gree…
$512,125
3 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
$107,375
