Houses for sale in Olaine parish, Latvia

4 room house in Grenes, Latvia
4 room house
Grenes, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/2
The Perfect Family Home! Get the opportunity to live in a high-quality, modern house in a vi…
$209,925
Leave a request
3 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
for sale dacha with a plot in the cooperative "ezītis", Olaine Address: ezītis 82/91, olaine…
$82,194
Leave a request
5 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
$212,489
Leave a request
4 room house in Grenes, Latvia
4 room house
Grenes, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
The perfect home for a family. Get the opportunity to live in a quality and modern house in …
$212,617
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Medemciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Medemciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
$322,774
Leave a request
6 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious and Cozy Family Home in Stūnīši (Border of Mārupe and Olaine Municipality)! -House…
$239,417
Leave a request
House in Janupe, Latvia
House
Janupe, Latvia
Area 1 421 m²
Number of floors 7
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
$3,48M
Leave a request
House in Apsukalni, Latvia
House
Apsukalni, Latvia
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
The house is located in Kekava parish, just 15 minutes drive from Riga. Quiet, calm and gree…
$512,125
Leave a request
3 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
$107,375
Leave a request

