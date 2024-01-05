Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Marupes novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Marupes novads, Latvia
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 2/2
Building area: 1676 m ² (without terrace and summer conference room) Office area: 1170 m ² …
€1,60M
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Location: Next to Smartlynx Airlines office building (on one side) and Alamo car rent, park…
€598,000
