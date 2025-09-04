Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lapmezciema pagasts, Latvia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Antinciems, Latvia
1 room apartment
Antinciems, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
$81,837
2 room apartment in Antinciems, Latvia
2 room apartment
Antinciems, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
$117,128
