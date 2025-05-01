Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jurmala
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

1 BHK
54
2 BHK
87
3 BHK
52
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
46 properties total found
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/8
$565,763
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer to buy exclusive apartments in a new project in Jurmala on Dzinatri Avenue! The hou…
$684,385
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
$587,523
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 226 m²
Floor 3/4
We sell a spacious elite class apartment in the most prestigious Jurmala project - LEGENDA. …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for sale an apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala near the park and se…
$953,492
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala, literally 2…
$1,47M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
Floor 4/4
Villa Al Mare - a new residential complex of class ";luxury"; on the territory of the presti…
$1,57M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
New luxurious apartments with sea views in Jurmala. Stylish design, high ceilings, spacious …
$712,538
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Floor 4/4
Villa Al Mare is a new luxury residential complex in a prestigious area of ​​Jurmala - Dzint…
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 24/24
Penthouse in the Solaris project.The only apartment on the floor. The living room windows fa…
$512,125
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for sale apartments in a new exclusive residential project in the dune zone of Jurm…
$567,215
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 268 m²
Floor 2/2
The residential complex consists of two 3-story buildings and a 2-storey guest house. Each b…
$717,453
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala near the par…
$900,106
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/4
A new project in the heart of Jurmala, just a few steps from the sea, Jomas street, Dzintari…
$367,715
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer for sale a spacious 4-room apartment with gray finishes in Jurmala, Dzintari on the…
$1,03M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale a unique designer apartment in one of the three houses of the elite comple…
$2,22M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/4
$357,209
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/4
Discover an exclusive lifestyle in this luxury apartment located in the prestigious club hou…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale a brand new luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms in a club house in Jurmala, Bulduri. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for sale an apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala near the park and th…
$512,125
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
The proximity of nature, comfort, privacy and calmness – these are the characteristics of th…
$706,582
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/3
$267,907
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/11
We offer for sale a spacious 3-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms with renovation on the 4t…
$643,964
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/4
$378,222
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/11
We offer for sale a spacious and equipped three-room apartment with a view towards the sea i…
$649,297
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale an apartment in the center of Jurmala. The project is located in Dzintari,…
$608,916
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/3
$503,245
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/3
$601,667
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale spacious 4-room apartment in the new residential complex CLUB 10 in the prestigious…
$748,281
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 6/7
We sell an exclusive penthouse in a luxury gated community on the first line in Jurmala, Dzi…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go