Houses with garage for sale in Babites pagasts, Latvia

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Pinki, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
New, spacious two-story private house in Saliena. This house is distinguished by high con…
$730,488
5 bedroom house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 056 m²
A unique smart house on the lake by the architect of The LEGEND Ugis Zabers! The house wa…
$5,66M
