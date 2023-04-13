Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Lands for sale in Montenegro
1 263 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
€ 165,000
For sale a plot near Trsteno beach, 4499m2 On this beautiful lot there are two ruins on t…
Plot of land
Nikšić, Montenegro
435 065 m²
€ 650,000
Large plot of land 435065 m2, on Krnovo. It consists of 116872 m2 of forest, 121832 m2 of me…
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 11,200
Land near Zabljak Plot of land with all communications. The area of the plot is 400m2. Abo…
Plot of land
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
842 m²
€ 380,000
NUM 5166 Land for sale in Podgorica. The plot has an area of 842m2, on which a building of 2…
Plot of land
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
842 m²
€ 380,000
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 45,000
PLOT NEAR THE CENTER IN KOLAŠIN The price is 45,000 Euros. The plot (360m2) is 500 …
Plot of land
Komarno, Montenegro
€ 27,000
The plot is located halfway between Virpazar and Rijeka Crnojevica, Cukovici village Area …
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
4 009 m²
€ 1,263,000
Large plot on the main road Location: Bar This large plot has a layout for industrial / comm…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Urbanized area with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous resident…
Plot of land
Марковичи, Montenegro
€ 145,000
The land is located 6 km from Budva on a mountainside in the village of Markovichi. …
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 224,500
Object code - 4.25.15.11334Urbanized Sea View in Zagraja, Bar Site Features: - plot of 1727…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
€ 145,000
Plot of land
Bar, Montenegro
72 901 m²
€ 538,000
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 90,000
Object code - 1.30.15.11327Urbanized site in the center of Petrovac with an object. Area 400…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 180,000
Object code - 9.25.15.11319Land for sale with an old house ( under demolition ) in the green…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
660 m²
€ 110,000
Object code - 2.25.15.11304Urbanized site in Good Waters. The area of the plot is 660m2. Pan…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 110,000
Object code - 2.25.15.11305Urban site in Belishi, the city of Bar. Land area 800m2
Plot of land
Sustas, Montenegro
11 813 m²
Price on request
The plot is located in an excellent location on the first line to the sea in the small fishi…
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
5 028 m²
Price on request
NUM 5182 Plot for sale in Kuljace. An excellent opportunity for investors who want to develo…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 85,000
Object code - 2.25.15.11257Development site in Good Waters. Panoramic sea view. The road to …
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 450,000
An urbanized plot for sale in Tivat with a picturesque panoramic view, including Porto Monte…
Plot of land
Radanovici, Montenegro
€ 160,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot of 1733 square meters, located in the village of Radanov…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 180 m²
€ 1,505,000
Area: 4180m2 Water, sewage, electricity: Nearby Valid Storeys: G + P + 4 G + P + 3 G + P + 3…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 12,000
Object code - 8.25.15.11240 Land for the construction of a installation house in Sutomore…
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
74 m²
€ 250,000
Object code - 1.26.15.11238Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 1676 m2Type …
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
€ 290,000
Object code - 1.27.15.11239Land in Negushi.Land area 1294 m2Land Type: pasnjakThere are seve…
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 965,000
Object code - 1.26.15.11237Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 3860m2Type o…
Plot of land
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 270,000
1
2
3
...
