Lands for sale in Paphos, Cyprus

58 properties total found
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 790,000
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 7,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 15506 sq.m. In Paphos
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 497,000
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,338,000
Land for sale with an area of 37459 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo C…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 2,515,000
Land for sale in the area of 52844 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo Ch…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,475,000
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 310,000
Land for sale with an area of 2788 sq.m. In Paphos. In the south-west of Cyprus, just 8 kilo…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 6200 sq.m. In Paphos
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 2,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 100406 sq.m. In Paphos
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 800,000
Land for sale in the area of 10034 sq.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: G3 Development coeffic…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 10385 square meters.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: H5a Built-…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,030,000
Land for sale in the area of 58864 sq.m. In Paphos
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 12993 sq.m. In Paphos
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 650,000
Land for sale in the area of 8027 sq.m. In Paphos. Water is supplied on the territory, elect…
Plot of landin Konia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Konia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale land of 100406 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Armou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Armou, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 6820 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Yiolou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yiolou, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Giolou village,road connecting Paphos - Polis Chrysochous Covered Area 280 m2Land area 6,200…
Plot of landin Theletra, Cyprus
Plot of land
Theletra, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 3679 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Lemona, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lemona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 18395 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Kathikas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kathikas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 20068 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Tsada, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tsada, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 1264 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Simou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Simou, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 5352 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of landin Argaka, Cyprus
Plot of land
Argaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 10034 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: G1Building Factor: 0.1Coverage Factor: 0.1…
Plot of landin Pomos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pomos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 335 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin Anarita, Cyprus
Plot of land
Anarita, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 10385 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone:H5aBuilding Factor: 0.35Coverage Factor: 0.…
Plot of landin Polemi, Cyprus
Plot of land
Polemi, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: H3Building Factor: 0.6Coverage Factor: 0.35…
Plot of landin Stroumpi, Cyprus
Plot of land
Stroumpi, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
The asset is a 67% share of a field in Stroumpi, Paphos. It is located approx. 250m east of …
