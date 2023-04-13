Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
Lands for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,364
Land for sale in the summer cottage cooperative Rodnik-Zaronovo". The plot area of 12.21 acr…
Plot of land
Braslaw, Belarus
€ 18,186
For sale plot for the construction of a house in. Braslav on the lake « Dries ». Vitebsk reg…
Plot of land
Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,456
Plot of 16.26 acres in d. Envious Near Lepelskoye Lake. There is a foundation and electricit…
Plot of land
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,819
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 15,458
Plot of land
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 31,826
Plot of land
Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
61 m²
€ 4,547
Plot of land
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 32,735
Plot of land
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,465
For sale plot of 25 acres in the National Park & laquo; Braslav Lakes & raquo; in the villag…
Plot of land
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 9,730
Land for sale on the street Novotractornaya. The old house has already been cleaned. There i…
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
60 m²
€ 9,548
Plot of land
Antonauka, Belarus
€ 3,183
Plot of land
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
From the bathhouse to the lake!! The back of the site goes to the lake. & nbsp; The plot is …
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 22,733
Section st. Zaslonovaplya area of section 9.6 acres. I will sell a plot of 9.6 acres of …
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 27,279
The site of the 1st Zavodskay area of the site 8.9 acres. A plot with a foundation on th…
Plot of land
Azinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,729
For sale! An excellent site for the construction of a residential building in the village. T…
