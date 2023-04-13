Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

17 properties total found
Plot of landin Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,364
Land for sale in the summer cottage cooperative Rodnik-Zaronovo". The plot area of 12.21 acr…
Plot of landin Braslaw, Belarus
Plot of land
Braslaw, Belarus
€ 18,186
For sale plot for the construction of a house in. Braslav on the lake « Dries ». Vitebsk reg…
Plot of landin Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,456
Plot of 16.26 acres in d. Envious Near Lepelskoye Lake. There is a foundation and electricit…
Plot of landin Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,819
Once to call, write: ( Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram ). Call, organize a viewing at a convenient…
Plot of landin Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 15,458
Plot of landin Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 31,826
Plot of landin Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
Plot of landin Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
61 m²
€ 4,547
Plot of landin Vítebsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 32,735
Plot of landin Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,465
For sale plot of 25 acres in the National Park & laquo; Braslav Lakes & raquo; in the villag…
Plot of landin Vítebsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 9,730
Land for sale on the street Novotractornaya. The old house has already been cleaned. There i…
Plot of landin Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
60 m²
€ 9,548
Plot of landin Antonauka, Belarus
Plot of land
Antonauka, Belarus
€ 3,183
Plot of landin Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,274
From the bathhouse to the lake!! The back of the site goes to the lake. & nbsp; The plot is …
Plot of landin Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 22,733
Section st. Zaslonovaplya area of ​ ​ section 9.6 acres. I will sell a plot of 9.6 acres of …
Plot of landin Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 27,279
The site of the 1st Zavodskay area of ​ ​ the site 8.9 acres. A plot with a foundation on th…
Plot of landin Azinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Azinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,729
For sale! An excellent site for the construction of a residential building in the village. T…
