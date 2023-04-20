Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Lands for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus
29 properties total found
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
Plot of land
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 27,301
Plot of land
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,249
For sale plot with a double-decker brick house 30 kilometers from Minsk Address: ST "Zarechn…
Plot of land
Sitniki, Belarus
130 m²
€ 17,257
Plot in a picturesque place near Sisloch Address: d. Sloboda, st. Staroslobodskaya ➜ …
Plot of land
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,774
Land for sale near the Svisloch River Address: ST Berezka ⁇ 知 About your future site: - N…
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,605
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
For sale plot with house in a picturesque place in ST « Zarya » ! Address: ST "Zarya" ⁇ 知…
Plot of land
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,848
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,552
Land for sale in a suburb of Minsk! Address: ST Zarya ⁇ 知 About your future site: - Plot …
Plot of land
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 14,518
Plot for sale in a picturesque place near the village of Other Address: ST Chaika Island 武 …
Plot of land
Maryina Horka, Belarus
€ 22,736
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in the city center. The site …
Plot of land
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 12,692
For sale is in a picturesque place near the village of Svisloch, ST Svislochsky harvest. Plo…
Plot of land
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 10,957
Country house "Veras-81" 45 km from Minsk, Pukhovik direction. Property is private. Water su…
Plot of land
Maryina Horka, Belarus
50 m²
€ 13,696
For sale plot in the city of Maryina Gorka, Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, 51 km from MK…
Plot of land
Matarova, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land
Dukora, Belarus
€ 13,605
Plot of land
Turyn, Belarus
€ 5,935
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,213
Plot 19 km from Minsk Mogilev direction, address: Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Perezhi…
Plot of land
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 40,998
Plot - 13.72 acres, residential building & ndash; 126 m2, basement & ndash; 43 m2, extension…
Plot of land
Drycyn, Belarus
180 m²
€ 31,958
Excellent & nbsp; fenced area & nbsp; 42.54 acres in ag. Drichin & nbsp; with an incomplete …
Plot of land
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
&Nbsp; The plot is sold in the ST Aurora Pukhovichi & nbsp; Minsk region. Area - 0.0998 ha. …
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,501
Large plot (20 km from MKAD - Pukhovichi direction). Smooth. 10.54 acres. A good house made …
Plot of land
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,100
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Strelock & raquo ;, next to. Equal.& nbsp; Minsk region., Pukho…
Plot of land
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 9,040
Spacious plot of 10.57 acres in the garden partnership of Rosinka & nbsp; at the entrance to…
Plot of land
Raunapollie, Belarus
36 m²
€ 14,609
For sale plot of 18 acres in the village of Ravnopolie ( Pukhovichi direction, 26 km ). Ther…
Plot of land
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 m²
€ 2,739
Plain good plot of 8 acres for sale. Pukhovichi direction.& nbsp; Electricity on the street.…
Plot of land
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,100
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Strelock & raquo ;, next to. Equal. Minsk region, Pukhovichi di…
Plot of land
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 2,739
The plot of 10 acres is located on the territory of the gardening partnership "Svislochsky h…
Plot of land
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 98,614
A chic plot with a lake and two houses in Dudichi (Dudutki), the area of the plot is 13.…
