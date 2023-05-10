Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District

Lands for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 15,504
Plot of land in Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
Area 61 m²
€ 4,560
Plot of land in Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 9,576
Plot of land in Antonauka, Belarus
Plot of land
Antonauka, Belarus
€ 3,192
Plot of land in Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 22,801
Plot of land in Orsha, Belarus
Plot of land
Orsha, Belarus
€ 27,361
