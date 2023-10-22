Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Plot of land in Sitniki, Belarus
Plot of land
Sitniki, Belarus
Area 130 m²
€17,833
Plot of land in Zhodzina, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhodzina, Belarus
€18,211
Plot of land in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
€14,059
Plot of land in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€9,436
Plot of land in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€3,255
Plot of land in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage in the garden partnership of Zhuravinka Sadovaya. Address: ST Zhuravinka-Sadovy ⁇ …
€4,246
Plot of land in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
€11,323
Plot of land in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€19,815
Plot of land in Hara, Belarus
Plot of land
Hara, Belarus
Area 51 m²
€15,569
Plot of land in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€8,398
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
€15,002
Plot of land in Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
€10,285
Plot of land in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€5,567
Plot of land in Pierasady, Belarus
Plot of land
Pierasady, Belarus
Area 65 m²
€8,020
Plot of land in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€4,246
Plot of land in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€36,798
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€7,831
Plot of land in Michanavičy, Belarus
Plot of land
Michanavičy, Belarus
€56,519
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€6,605
Plot of land in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Plot of land
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 100 m²
€18,777
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
€89,637
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€9,624
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€5,567
Plot of land in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
€20,286
Plot of land in Valozhyn, Belarus
Plot of land
Valozhyn, Belarus
Plot with foundation in. Volozhine! Address: Volozhin, st. West. ➜Unfinished capital structu…
€8,398
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Residential plot in ST Svyazist 92. Address: ST Svyazist 92 ➜ Quiet and calm life in the gar…
€11,323
