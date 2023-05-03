Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mahilyow

Lands for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Mahilyow, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 34,511
Plot of land in Mahilyow, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilyow, Belarus
257 m²
€ 72,565
Two-story cottage for sale in an environmentally friendly area & nbsp; g. Mogilev, district …
