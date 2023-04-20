Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Lands for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus
Clear all
54 properties total found
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,249
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 68,482
Large plot with a 4-story house and a bathhouse! Address: ST Praleska ⁇ 知 About your futu…
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 68,482
Large plot with a 4-story house and a bathhouse! Address: ST Praleska ⁇ 知 About your futu…
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 36,432
For sale plot in the garden partnership of Lesnoye, d. Litvinkovo Address: ST Forest …
Plot of land
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 31,684
Sale of a plot with a house in a picturesque place. Address: ST Pavlovo ⁇ 知 About your fu…
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,371
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 18,170
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,670
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,652
For sale is a plot of 1…
Plot of land
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 26,480
For sale a beautiful plot of 21.6 acres in the Logoisk district, the village of Mostische. 4…
Plot of land
Astrosycy, Belarus
€ 41,089
Large 25 acres plot at the end of the street near the forest. The plot is privately owned, l…
Plot of land
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,565
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 114,136
Unfinished canned house for sale in d. Urine 13 km from MKAD. Logoisk direction. The …
Plot of land
cudzienicy, Belarus
37 m²
€ 40,632
Land for sale about 15 acres, flat with a house in the Logoisk district of Ostrositsky s / s…
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Land for sale ( 8.05 acres ) in ST « Gayany ». A picturesque place surrounded by forests, in…
Plot of land
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
€ 22,736
g / p Pleshchenitsa st. Solnechnaya d. 27 House ( incomplete canned capital structure ) with…
Plot of land
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 3,196
For sale plot in lifelong inherited possession with an old house for demolition. The house i…
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
- The site is well planned. For use, a well-groomed and fenced territory of 11.15 acres in p…
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,587
For sale plot in ST "At the Lake" 35 km from MKAD Logoisk direction. Young modern partn…
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
Excellent plot of 10 hundred for sale in ST "Nadezhda" of the Logoisk region, 36 km from MKA…
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
An excellent plot of 10 acres is for sale, in a quiet, picturesque place: ST "Hope" of the L…
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,305
I sell the cottage, Logoisky district, 20 km from the ring, 5 acres. On the summer cottage t…
Plot of land
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
€ 12,783
The site is 65 km from Minsk. ( Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Cribs. Shutta's St. )…
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
A wonderful plot with an unfinished house in a cozy place overlooking a picturesque lake! Zv…
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,131
Plot of land
Januskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,939
Plot of land
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,565
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,479
