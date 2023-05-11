Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Lands for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus
23 properties total found
Plot of land
Baranava, Belarus
€ 14,568
For sale plot with excellent foundation. The site is privately owned. Bought at auction. Loc…
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,016
Three land plots for sale in ST Lesnitsa, 3/2 in the Grodno region, direction d. Gozha. Each…
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,016
Plot of land
Baranava, Belarus
€ 14,568
Plot of land
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
285 m²
€ 11,837
Plot of land
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,837
The foundation is for sale with a land plot at: Grodno district of Porecsky s / s, ag. Porec…
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,276
For sale ( number 115 ) in ST « Sofiyovo », Podlabensky s / s, 14 km from BSMP. There is pub…
Plot of land
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 3,187
For sale an excellent plot with a farm house in the village of Romashkantsy, Voronovsky dist…
Plot of land
Hliadavicy, Belarus
Price on request
— Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Lunen s /…
Plot of land
Hliadavicy, Belarus
€ 23,674
— Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Lun…
Plot of land
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,366
For sale a summer plot of 6 acres in C / T « Veras » ( in the area of. The terminals of ). 7…
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
€ 122,922
Foundation for the construction of a shopping center in Grandić. We sell an incomplete canne…
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,747
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Cinnamon & raquo; area 0.1138 ha, land with fertile soil, where…
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,747
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Cinnamon & raquo; area 0.1138 ha, land with fertile soil, where…
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,551
Land near the forest near the city. Grodno and 1.5 km from the border with Poland. ST Sofiev…
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,551
Land near the forest near the city. Grodno and 1.5 km from the border with Poland. ST Sofiev…
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,553
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Shklo & raquo; area 0.0684 ha, soil with fertile soil, where th…
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
€ 34,600
Business foundation plot Location: & mdash; re. Grodno, st. Publication, 28; & mdash…
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
€ 7,284
Two summer houses for sale in ST & laquo; Walnut Grove & raquo; Plot 303 with an area of 0.0…
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
677 m²
4
€ 60,095
Land with the project on the street. Malaya Troitskaya, 6.We sell the right to land with a t…
Plot of land
Smarhon, Belarus
Price on request
For sale a plot of 20 acres with several buildings. First & ndash; one-story block building …
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
€ 10,926
For sale plot in a picturesque place of the Korobchitsa district. The plot is flat, planned,…
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
443 m²
€ 109,264
Plot 58 acres for development. The plot in the village of Korobchitsky is being sold. The di…
