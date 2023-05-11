Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Baranava, Belarus
Plot of land
Baranava, Belarus
€ 14,568
For sale plot with excellent foundation. The site is privately owned. Bought at auction. Loc…
Plot of land in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,016
Three land plots for sale in ST Lesnitsa, 3/2 in the Grodno region, direction d. Gozha. Each…
Plot of land in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,016
Plot of land in Baranava, Belarus
Plot of land
Baranava, Belarus
€ 14,568
Plot of land in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 285 m²
€ 11,837
Plot of land in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,837
The foundation is for sale with a land plot at: Grodno district of Porecsky s / s, ag. Porec…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,276
For sale ( number 115 ) in ST « Sofiyovo », Podlabensky s / s, 14 km from BSMP. There is pub…
Plot of land in Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
€ 3,187
For sale an excellent plot with a farm house in the village of Romashkantsy, Voronovsky dist…
Plot of land in Hliadavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Hliadavicy, Belarus
Price on request
— Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Lunen s /…
Plot of land in Hliadavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Hliadavicy, Belarus
€ 23,674
— Location and infrastructure: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Lun…
Plot of land in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,366
For sale a summer plot of 6 acres in C / T « Veras » ( in the area of. The terminals of ). 7…
Plot of land in Hradno, Belarus
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
€ 122,922
Foundation for the construction of a shopping center in Grandić. We sell an incomplete canne…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,747
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Cinnamon & raquo; area 0.1138 ha, land with fertile soil, where…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,747
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Cinnamon & raquo; area 0.1138 ha, land with fertile soil, where…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,551
Land near the forest near the city. Grodno and 1.5 km from the border with Poland. ST Sofiev…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,551
Land near the forest near the city. Grodno and 1.5 km from the border with Poland. ST Sofiev…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,553
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Shklo & raquo; area 0.0684 ha, soil with fertile soil, where th…
Plot of land in Hradno, Belarus
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
€ 34,600
Business foundation plot Location: & mdash; re. Grodno, st. Publication, 28; & mdash…
Plot of land in Karobcycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
€ 7,284
Two summer houses for sale in ST & laquo; Walnut Grove & raquo; Plot 303 with an area of 0.0…
Plot of land in Hradno, Belarus
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 60,095
Land with the project on the street. Malaya Troitskaya, 6.We sell the right to land with a t…
Plot of land in Smarhon, Belarus
Plot of land
Smarhon, Belarus
Price on request
For sale a plot of 20 acres with several buildings. First & ndash; one-story block building …
Plot of land in Karobcycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
€ 10,926
For sale plot in a picturesque place of the Korobchitsa district. The plot is flat, planned,…
Plot of land in Karobcycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 443 m²
€ 109,264
Plot 58 acres for development. The plot in the village of Korobchitsky is being sold. The di…
