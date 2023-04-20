Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Lands for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus
Clear all
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 7,213
Rovny plot in ST Ranitsa among the beauties of nature Address: ST Ranitsa ✔ Site Benefits:&n…
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 40,998
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 33,693
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,605
Plot of land
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,040
Spacious plot for sale in a picturesque place Address: d. Pavlyuti, st. Field ➜ 惧 Excellent…
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 7,213
Rovny plot in ST Ranitsa among the beauties of nature Address: ST Ranitsa ✔ Site Benefits:&n…
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,196
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,474
Land for sale in Dzerzhinsky district! Address: ST Ivica * A beautiful picturesque pl…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,427
Plot for sale in a picturesque place! Address: ST Yasevichi 武 不 Sale of a plot with a hous…
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
11 m²
€ 6,574
Land in the garden partnership "Nadezhda-INV", next to Minsk ( Brest for example. 25 km. fro…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,957
Land for gardening near Minsk for sale The – 10 acres are located in the garden partnership …
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
For sale a summer cottage in ST "Melkovichi". At 2 km - railway station Negoreloy. The plot …
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 27,210
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,979
For sale Plot in ST "NIVA-F" 17 km from MKAD, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction. Plot 10…
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,300
Do you look at the site in a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to …
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,653
Land near Lake Yakuta ( 1st line ) 25 acres Private property Asphalt road to the site Quiet,…
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 36,432
This is the place for you if you want to live surrounded by birdsong, rustling trees and enj…
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,175
The plot is for sale in the modern ST "Pistronik" 35 km from MKAD Brest direction, 1.5 km to…
Plot of land
Harbuzy, Belarus
€ 13,696
We sell a plot of 0.15 hectares ( 15 acres ), in the village of Garbuzi, Dzerzhinsky distric…
Plot of land
Stankava, Belarus
€ 9,040
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,779
A great place to build your dream home! - plot of 9.85 acres in the ST Buda, Dzerzhinsky dis…
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 7,213
Plot for sale in ST Pyatigorye-2
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 26,936
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,414
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,866
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,465
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map