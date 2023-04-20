Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District

Lands for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

56 properties total found
Plot of land in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 7,213
Rovny plot in ST Ranitsa among the beauties of nature Address: ST Ranitsa ✔ Site Benefits:&n…
Plot of land in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 40,998
Plot of land in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 33,693
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,605
Plot of land in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,040
Spacious plot for sale in a picturesque place Address: d. Pavlyuti, st. Field ➜ 惧 Excellent…
Plot of land in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 7,213
Rovny plot in ST Ranitsa among the beauties of nature Address: ST Ranitsa ✔ Site Benefits:&n…
Plot of land in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,196
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,474
Land for sale in Dzerzhinsky district! Address: ST Ivica   * A beautiful picturesque pl…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,427
Plot for sale in a picturesque place! Address: ST Yasevichi 武 不 Sale of a plot with a hous…
Plot of land in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
11 m²
€ 6,574
Land in the garden partnership "Nadezhda-INV", next to Minsk ( Brest for example. 25 km. fro…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,957
Land for gardening near Minsk for sale The – 10 acres are located in the garden partnership …
Plot of land in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
For sale a summer cottage in ST "Melkovichi". At 2 km - railway station Negoreloy. The plot …
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 27,210
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,979
For sale Plot in ST "NIVA-F" 17 km from MKAD, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction. Plot 10…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,300
Do you look at the site in a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to …
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,653
Land near Lake Yakuta ( 1st line ) 25 acres Private property Asphalt road to the site Quiet,…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 36,432
This is the place for you if you want to live surrounded by birdsong, rustling trees and enj…
Plot of land in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,175
The plot is for sale in the modern ST "Pistronik" 35 km from MKAD Brest direction, 1.5 km to…
Plot of land in Harbuzy, Belarus
Plot of land
Harbuzy, Belarus
€ 13,696
We sell a plot of 0.15 hectares ( 15 acres ), in the village of Garbuzi, Dzerzhinsky distric…
Plot of land in Stankava, Belarus
Plot of land
Stankava, Belarus
€ 9,040
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,779
A great place to build your dream home! - plot of 9.85 acres in the ST Buda, Dzerzhinsky dis…
Plot of land in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 7,213
Plot for sale in ST Pyatigorye-2
Plot of land in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 26,936
Plot of land in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,414
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,866
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,465
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir