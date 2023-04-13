Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 35,918
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 52,740
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 9,093
Urgent sale of the site in ST "Sosnovy Ostrovok". Brest district, Znamensky s / s. Land with…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,001
Lot 7051. Do you dream of building your summer house, with this looking for an inexpensive p…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 16,368
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 13,185
Lot 6943. At cost, a land plot for collective gardening is sold, with an area of 0.0500 hect…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 20,914
Lot 6939. In the immediate vicinity of the « South » ( city line ) in a garden partnership, …
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 53,558
Lot 6846. If you were looking for a good site in the city center, then this is it. Located i…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 22,733
Lot 6843. Urgent sale with maximum discount! The time has come to build and you a…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,456
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 9,457
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 7,729
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
€ 32,371
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Land for…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 7,729
Urgent for sale!!!We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a co…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 7,456
We offer to buy a land plot of 5.38 acres with objects built ( a country house ) in the near…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 10,821
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,274
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! A garden…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 12,730
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,365
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!For sale …
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,274
A garden plot is offered to your attention, behind the Kamenets ring. Gas on the street (not…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 15,458
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Land for…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,456
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,910
Want to spend the weekend on your own site, next to the forest? Thinking of building your ow…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,365
Selling a plot, d. Dukes, Brest district, Brest region e.g., 358 km from MKAD Square plot 5.…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 8,457
Sell the plot, Brest, st. Kovelskaya, district Moskovsky district area plot 7.32 acres, fore…
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
50 m²
€ 10,457
Sell the site, Brest, st. Suvorov, district Moscow district area plot 4.95 acres. Lot 3825. …
