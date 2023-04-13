Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest

Lands for sale in Brest, Belarus

26 properties total found
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 35,918
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 52,740
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 9,093
Urgent sale of the site in ST "Sosnovy Ostrovok". Brest district, Znamensky s / s. Land with…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,001
Lot 7051. Do you dream of building your summer house, with this looking for an inexpensive p…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 16,368
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 13,185
Lot 6943. At cost, a land plot for collective gardening is sold, with an area of 0.0500 hect…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 20,914
Lot 6939. In the immediate vicinity of the « South » ( city line ) in a garden partnership, …
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 53,558
Lot 6846. If you were looking for a good site in the city center, then this is it. Located i…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 22,733
Lot 6843.  Urgent sale with maximum discount! The time has come to build and you a…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,456
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 9,457
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 7,729
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
€ 32,371
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Land for…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 7,729
Urgent for sale!!!We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a co…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 7,456
We offer to buy a land plot of 5.38 acres with objects built ( a country house ) in the near…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 10,821
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,274
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! A garden…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 12,730
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,365
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!For sale …
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,274
A garden plot is offered to your attention, behind the Kamenets ring. Gas on the street (not…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 15,458
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Land for…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,456
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 5,910
Want to spend the weekend on your own site, next to the forest? Thinking of building your ow…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 6,365
Selling a plot, d. Dukes, Brest district, Brest region e.g., 358 km from MKAD Square plot 5.…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
€ 8,457
Sell the plot, Brest, st. Kovelskaya, district Moskovsky district area plot 7.32 acres, fore…
Plot of landin Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
50 m²
€ 10,457
Sell the site, Brest, st. Suvorov, district Moscow district area plot 4.95 acres. Lot 3825. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir