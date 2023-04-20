Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District

Lands for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Losnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
78 m²
€ 10,957
Plot of land in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,465
Land in ST Patriot-Berezka! Address: ST "Patriot-Berezka" ⁇ 知 About your future site:&nbs…
Plot of land in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,565
Plot of land in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,826
For sale is a plot of 5.77 acres in C / T « Patriot-Berezka ». In private ownership. The sit…
Plot of land in Barysaw, Belarus
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot with foundation in a quiet area on the street. Lazo. The plot is smooth and dry. On the…
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 3,652
Land for sale 10 acres with a wooden house, decorated in private ownership in s / t « Dorozh…
Plot of land in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
Land for sale, Tarasovka village. Plot of 13 acres, cottage on two floors. Two greenhouses. …
Plot of land in Barysaw, Belarus
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
262 m²
€ 23,740
For sale plot in a cottage area of Borisova, 74 km from MKAD. The area of the plot is 9.68 a…
Plot of land in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
Plot of 0.1419 hectares in a quiet, picturesque, historically remarkable place. In 1812, in …
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,013
A site for the construction of a country house can be used as a country house. Convenient lo…
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
                          &…
Plot of land in Navasady, Belarus
Plot of land
Navasady, Belarus
€ 2,283
Plot of 0.1 hectares in a quiet, picturesque place. Smooth and well-groomed, with a beautifu…
Plot of land in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,696
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,370
Plot of land in Hara, Belarus
Plot of land
Hara, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land in Hara, Belarus
Plot of land
Hara, Belarus
€ 13,696
We offer a plot of land in one of the most picturesque and sought-after places in the suburb…
Plot of land in Losnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
€ 1,096
For sale plot in a garden partnership & laquo; Novo - Forests & raquo;. The plot in 8 acres …
Plot of land in Barysaw, Belarus
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 31,958
Land for sale Cadastral number: 620850100010000034 Address: g. Borisov, st. Chapaeva, 14 Are…
Plot of land in Losnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
40 m²
€ 12,782
Land for sale on the banks of the river on the Moscow road to ag. Storm. Infrastructure deve…
Plot of land in Viesialova, Belarus
Plot of land
Viesialova, Belarus
€ 9,040
Land for the construction and maintenance of a residential building. There is a foundation o…
Plot of land in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,579
Plot in a picturesque place for relaxation and energy filling of nature in the village. Tara…
Plot of land in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir