Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Lands for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
78 m²
€ 10,957
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,465
Land in ST Patriot-Berezka! Address: ST "Patriot-Berezka" ⁇ 知 About your future site:&nbs…
Plot of land
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,565
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,826
For sale is a plot of 5.77 acres in C / T « Patriot-Berezka ». In private ownership. The sit…
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 10,044
Plot with foundation in a quiet area on the street. Lazo. The plot is smooth and dry. On the…
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 3,652
Land for sale 10 acres with a wooden house, decorated in private ownership in s / t « Dorozh…
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
Land for sale, Tarasovka village. Plot of 13 acres, cottage on two floors. Two greenhouses. …
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
262 m²
€ 23,740
For sale plot in a cottage area of Borisova, 74 km from MKAD. The area of the plot is 9.68 a…
Plot of land
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
Plot of 0.1419 hectares in a quiet, picturesque, historically remarkable place. In 1812, in …
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,013
A site for the construction of a country house can be used as a country house. Convenient lo…
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
&…
Plot of land
Navasady, Belarus
€ 2,283
Plot of 0.1 hectares in a quiet, picturesque place. Smooth and well-groomed, with a beautifu…
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,696
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,370
Plot of land
Hara, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land
Hara, Belarus
€ 13,696
We offer a plot of land in one of the most picturesque and sought-after places in the suburb…
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
€ 1,096
For sale plot in a garden partnership & laquo; Novo - Forests & raquo;. The plot in 8 acres …
Plot of land
Barysaw, Belarus
€ 31,958
Land for sale Cadastral number: 620850100010000034 Address: g. Borisov, st. Chapaeva, 14 Are…
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
40 m²
€ 12,782
Land for sale on the banks of the river on the Moscow road to ag. Storm. Infrastructure deve…
Plot of land
Viesialova, Belarus
€ 9,040
Land for the construction and maintenance of a residential building. There is a foundation o…
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,579
Plot in a picturesque place for relaxation and energy filling of nature in the village. Tara…
Plot of land
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map