Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lombardy, Italy

Milan
28
Desenzano del Garda
107
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
68
Sirmione
33
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pasturo, Italy
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pasturo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A three -room apartment of Duplex with a terrace on Privata Street in Pasturo is sold Mo…
$119,272
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lombardy

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go