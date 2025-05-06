Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
26
Bordighera
17
Imperia
14
Alassio
8
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$733,504
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go