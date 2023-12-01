Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Israel
  3. Residential
  4. Ramat Gan

Residential properties for sale in Ramat Gan, Israel

apartments
3
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
€2,72M
per month
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Lovely new apartment in the prestigious high-line tower right at the famous Bursa in Ramat G…
€1,58M
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
€1,18M
per month
