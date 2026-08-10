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Residential properties for sale in Tel-Aviv, Israel

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Tel Aviv
739
720 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
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2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
Tree Haganah, Neve Barbour, Kfar Shalem Maarav, Tel AvivType: Apartment• Room: 3• Floor: 6 o…
$800,000
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
FOR SALE – OLD NORTH - 82 m2 - 3 pieces - 3rd floor with elevator - Balcony: 8 m2 - triple …
$1,50M
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5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Rare apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Kikar Hamedina district. New shop building. 4th floo…
$3,43M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the beautiful Midtown Tower! The tower is located in the …
$1,67M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
FOR SALE - NEW TZEDEK / FLORENTIN Beautiful apartment in a new building, ideally located on…
$1,83M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
For exclusive sale In the residential and green area of Bavli 5 Zohar Street On the 4th flo…
$1,63M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Rare duplex penthouse in a modern building delivered in 2023, ideally located at the gates o…
$1,65M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Basel and Kikar Hamedina. Well mainta…
$1,43M
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2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Price down! At 25, rue Bnei Moshe, close to Yehuda Maccabi, a superb apartment for sale excl…
$1,03M
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2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, close to Bograshov and the sea! Recent building 3rd floor wi…
$882,450
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Reference : TL 2644 District: in the heart of Nahalat Benyamin, in one of the most beautiful…
$2,41M
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4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Case to be taken! Modern building in an impasse on Mazeh Street. 4 rooms modern, bright and …
$1,50M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Perfect as first purchase / holiday apartment / foot-to-earth. Beautiful 3 rooms renovated, …
$1,18M
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2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Ground garden for sale in Tel Aviv, in a quiet street near Shuk Levinsky and Rothschild Boul…
$949,050
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Reference : TL 2632 District: 2nd sealine, Ben Yehuda/Bograshov, just a few steps from the b…
$4,25M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Reference : TL 2692 District: Dizengoff, quiet and green Building recent shop Only one apart…
$2,23M
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4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
In a quiet street close to the sea, renovated building with elevator, pleasant entrance with…
$1,50M
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5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 137 m²
Duplex penthouse for sale in Tel Aviv, close to Bograshov and the sea. New building. 5th and…
$3,50M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Reference TL 2437 Close to Rotschild Penthouse 4 pieces 135 m2 + 85 m2 of ground floor terra…
$3,96M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Reference : TL 2637 District: Downtown, 6 minutes walk from the beach, in a very quiet dead …
$1,57M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
For exclusive sale, In a quiet and sought after street downtown 13, Ester Hamalka Street In …
$2,16M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroo…
$2,40M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Exclusive sale, In the heart of the old north, in a quiet and central street 3 Shimshon HaGi…
$1,04M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale exclusively, 10 Oliphant Street In a quiet and bucolic area of the city centre Spa…
$1,33M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Ideal foot-to-earth! Beautiful 3 rooms located Bougrashov district in small residential stre…
$1,46M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
3-room apartment (including a secure room – Mamad), located on the 1st floor of a modern bui…
$1,78M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each…
$1,27M
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3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
New on sale exclusively! 23 Ahavat Zion Street Quiet and prestigious street, close to Kikar …
$1,48M
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2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
New on sale exclusively 9 Shmaryahu Levin Street A quiet and sought after street in the all…
$965,700
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2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishma…
$899,700
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Property types in Tel-Aviv

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tel-Aviv, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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