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Residential properties for sale in Hadera, Israel

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apartments
46
houses
17
65 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 4-bedroom apartment in HaderaWe offer a bright and spacious apartment at the addres…
$700,000
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Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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Cottage 10 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 10 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
New ?? New ?? New ?? ? For sale – Givat Olga A house that will make you fall in love from t…
$1,60M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a super…
$815,850
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent bu…
$895,770
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BZH In the heart of Hadera city centre, superb and rare product! Close to all amenities, bri…
$662,670
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
BZ"H Discover this rare opportunity in the heart of Hadera! Located on the wide and pleasan…
$1,05M
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Villa 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
EXCLUSIVE RE/MAX COLLECTION - NEVE 'HAIM A few minutes from the sea, in the heart of the pr…
$5,00M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! In Hadera, in the sought after Ein Hayam district, within…
$779,220
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad?…
$1,32M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
BZH You want to own Israel in 2026? RE/MAX Hadera offers a new project just Waowwwwwww! - …
$862,470
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2 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
2 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$479,520
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
In the project of the renowned promoter AURA. Aura, owner of many apartments in City Hadera.…
$782,550
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 115 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a superb family apartment in the main avenue tha…
$869,710
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
Reference: HD 109 Beautiful penthouse Nine of the sponsor 5 pieces 178 m2 + 96 m2 terrace Po…
$2,16M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace as a bonu…
$1,01M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Reference: HD 108 Beautiful two-building project in the new Hadera neighbourhood A country c…
$909,090
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
– An opportunity not to be missed in Hadera! ✨At this price, it becomes difficult to find an…
$729,270
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Excellent case! In the centre of Hadera – modern building delivered in 2021. 4 rooms, 109 m2…
$725,940
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Villa 8 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 370 m²
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room v…
$3,33M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its ple…
$1,02M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
BZH New exclusivity of the French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like ne…
$695,970
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Cottage 7 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera, a rare private house of 7 rooms for sale in the HaPark distric…
$1,56M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a rece…
$806,731
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
For Sale – Good exception in Hadera Treat yourself to a unique living environment in this e…
$920,693
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Cottage 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a superb house completely tastefully renovated in the heart of th…
$1,35M
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
B"H ? New exclusivity!? Looking for a new 3-room apartment with a terrace with panoramic v…
$682,650
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$662,670
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BZH ✨ A new program in the exclusive Weizman district of Hadera! There are classic projects…
$699,300
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exceptional 4-room apar…
$762,570
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious …
$749,250
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Properties features in Hadera, Israel

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