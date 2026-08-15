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Residential properties for sale in Herzliya, Israel

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apartments
10
houses
13
26 properties total found
5 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
5 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Reference NHR 105-4 Superb 5-room apartment in Herzliya This is a nine-storey building with …
$1,51M
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2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Reference NHR 102-2 It is a new, 6-storey Bauhaus building with a beautiful lobby and underg…
$963,300
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4 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
4 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
4 room apartment close to Reichman University. Miklat in the building. Located in a very nic…
$943,020
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Reference: HR 139 Herzliya On the marina, exceptional location 2 rooms of 45 m2 + balcony Be…
$1,05M
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2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Reference: HR 133 District: Herzliya Pituah, 1st sealine 2 pieces Surface area of 58 m2 Faci…
$1,35M
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Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of…
$2,26M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 10 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 1 082 m²
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfor…
$15,74M
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Villa 5 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, …
$7,20M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
magnificent duplex located between bazel and the beach mestistim( namal tel aviv ) 4.5 rooms…
$2,21M
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1 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Reference: HR 134 District: Herzlia Pituah Good opportunity not to miss! Large plot for sale…
$9,06M
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Villa 7 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 To renovate. great potential. possibility o…
$2,01M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Beautiful duplex located between Dizengoff and the sea. 93 m2 living space + balcony + terra…
$2,02M
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5 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
5 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 118 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment located in the center of Herzliya. Close to all amenities. The ap…
$1,35M
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3 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
3 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
MAGNIFICENT 3 ROOMS UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN THE VERY POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD OF BASEL TEL AVIV. H…
$1,63M
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4 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
4 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Reference: HR 104 District: Herzliya Pituah on the front line of the sea in a beautiful resi…
$2,54M
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3 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
3 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedroom…
$1,69M
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Villa 6 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Reference: HR 128 District Hertzelia Pitouah Beautiful modern villa In a quiet street 400 m2…
$7,27M
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2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
This exceptional beachfront apartment is located in Herzliya Pituach, just 200 metres from t…
$2,53M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Plot of land with an old, existing home around 2 minutes from the sea to build a new dream h…
$3,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
$1,78M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
2 buildings undergoing construction in the most desired neighborhood in Herzliya, if not the…
$987,447
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