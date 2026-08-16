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Residential properties for sale in South District, Israel

;
Ashkelon
137
Ashdod
67
Netivot
20
Arava Tichona Regional Council
15
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314 properties total found
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Apartment 5 rooms for sale – Rue Mapal HaTanur, Ashkelon A spacious property with open views…
$672,620
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
It is in the area under construction of Agamim that we propose a superb project, ideal for i…
$535,730
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Take advantage of our opportunities to become owner in Ashdod. In the heart of Ashdod City, …
$970,060
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 112 m²
This mini-penthouse in Ashkelon, located in the popular area of Agamim, offers a unique fron…
$760,162
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
the navy of Ashkelon, rdj 3 pieces avec jardin de 50m2 pleine vue mer
$557,700
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Available for sale, beautiful apartment in a quiet small street in the center of Ashdod. The…
$675,662
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
4 room apartment of 95 m2 + 12 m2 terrace in the City district, with full sea view from all rooms
$557,700
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Reference: AS 1016 District: Alef, close to all amenities and the sea Large 4,5 pieces with …
$760,500
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE OF 5 PIECES WITH VIEW - ALL CONFORT WITH MURAL ARMARIES AS A KITCHEN WITH…
$1,18M
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3 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
3 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
After the success of the Neve sharone and Ramot Yoram projects, Nofey Yoram the New Resident…
$446,160
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Cottage 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Cottage 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 290 m²
?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level …
$689,770
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Neve Adarim neighborhood. 4 rooms in recent building, spacious and illuminated. Very good pr…
$540,800
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Majestic 5 rooms transformed into 4 in Ashdod "Mar", high standing, high floor, sea view and…
$1,27M
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Villa 6 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Rare on the market: superb independent villa built on a plot of 315 m2, offering 270 m2 livi…
$2,54M
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Cottage 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Cottage 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Cottage 4.5 rooms located in the center, on 2 floors with front and rear garden. 120 m2 livi…
$672,620
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Villa 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Beautiful contemporary villa offering comfort and elegance, ideally located just minutes fro…
$2,54M
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Close to the sea, City district, close to shops
$594,880
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4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale in the very popular Francophone district of Youd Bet, a beautiful 4-room apartment …
$831,480
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4 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
4 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
New program in the new neighborhood of Netivot Unprecedented payment conditions 3 years of c…
$493,480
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashd…
$1,44M
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Superb 3 rooms, ideal for investor, located in a quiet location in the center
$463,060
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
Afridar 5 rooms close to the sea, recent and spacious investment
$770,640
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
4 pcs new building immediate entry unbeatable price
$521,826
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
Garden level in a small building 180 m2 of garden frontage without wasting space recent buil…
$764,745
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3 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
3 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in N…
$523,900
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3 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
3 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Netivot project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale New apartments in N…
$469,820
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
5 room apartment transformed into 4 for sale in Ashdod in the new "MAR" district. 4 meters h…
$1,20M
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar
$1,44M
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5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
A luxury apartment in a very popular real estate program in the Youd Alef district! With a l…
$1,10M
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Villa 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 600 m²
Reference: AS 973 District: Tet Vav Beautiful new villa on 3 floors 7 pieces Surface area of…
$4,90M
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Property types in South District

apartments
houses

Properties features in South District, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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