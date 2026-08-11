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Residential properties for sale in Haifa District, Israel

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Hadera
64
Harish
17
89 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 4-bedroom apartment in HaderaWe offer a bright and spacious apartment at the addres…
$700,000
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Languages
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, …
$1,09M
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Cottage 10 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 10 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
New ?? New ?? New ?? ? For sale – Givat Olga A house that will make you fall in love from t…
$1,60M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Haifa, Israel
2 room apartment
Haifa, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 m…
$399,130
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Villa 9 rooms in Caesarea, Israel
Villa 9 rooms
Caesarea, Israel
Rooms 9
Area 325 m²
This superb Mediterranean-style villa, designed by the famous Israeli architect Yuri Puchins…
$3,15M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
– An opportunity not to be missed in Hadera! ✨At this price, it becomes difficult to find an…
$731,460
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a super…
$818,300
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Villa 7 rooms in Or Akiva, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Or Akiva, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 470 m²
Superb 7-room property of 270 m2 built on a 470 m2 plot 5 bedrooms including 2 master suite…
$1,71M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera, a rare private house of 7 rooms for sale in the HaPark distric…
$1,57M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
BZH In the residential and sought after area of Brandeis, RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusi…
$1,35M
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$354,040
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$337,006
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusiv…
$701,400
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! In Hadera, in the sought after Ein Hayam district, within…
$781,560
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$831,660
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. It…
$664,660
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$380,760
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Cottage 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are …
$1,53M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
BZH New exclusivity of the French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like ne…
$698,060
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Villa 12 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 12 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
NEW EXCLUSIVITY – RE/MAX COLLECTION An exceptional private estate in the heart of Hadera! …
$5,01M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Reference: HD 108 Beautiful two-building project in the new Hadera neighbourhood A country c…
$911,820
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
BZ"H Discover this rare opportunity in the heart of Hadera! Located on the wide and pleasan…
$1,05M
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Villa 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
EXCLUSIVE RE/MAX COLLECTION - NEVE 'HAIM A few minutes from the sea, in the heart of the pr…
$5,01M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious …
$751,500
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent bu…
$898,460
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Villa 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
New exclusivity, in the category "COLLECTION" of the French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Ha…
$1,67M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 4-room duplex penthouse in the Olga seaside district of Hadera.…
$659,780
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad?…
$1,32M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Excellent case! In the centre of Hadera – modern building delivered in 2021. 4 rooms, 109 m2…
$728,120
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Cottage 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a superb house completely tastefully renovated in the heart of th…
$1,35M
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Property types in Haifa District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Haifa District, Israel

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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