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Residential properties for sale in Ashkelon, Israel

;
apartments
119
houses
14
133 properties total found
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Good deal! Beautiful 5 rooms in the heart of the city, completely renovated, sea view, 2 ele…
$626,040
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Dalet : 4 rooms in standing building, close to the beach. Great sea view. High level. Immedi…
$1,03M
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Beautiful mini penthouse 4 rooms balcony 18 meters, . Completely renovated.. Good location, …
$715,950
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
$832,500
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious …
$1,42M
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2 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
In the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, 2 room apartmen…
$416,250
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
3 spacious rooms in the Afridar district, with open view
$462,870
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
in the new district of Ir Ayayin, new building owned 3 rooms of 80m2 + 10 m2 terrace. underg…
$494,835
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 294 m²
Garden level in a small building 180 m2 of garden frontage without wasting space recent buil…
$764,745
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Spacious T5 Barnea With adjacent cellar
$674,775
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Villa 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Reference: AK 157 District : Afridar, close to all amenities and the beach Large villa 5 roo…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state
$509,490
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
Rez de jardin 5 pieces avec Clim central jamais habite
$849,150
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Divisible apartment in two 2pcs with entry of 5600 nis per month Apartment redone Marina …
$479,840
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
3 ROOM APARTMENT BALCONY QUIET AND PLEASANT LOCATION
$347,884
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 121 m²
Agamim Quarter - Magnificent 5-room penthouse with large terrace
$945,720
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ????? ???? 8th …
$524,825
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartme…
$569,810
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
A beautiful 4 rooms with sea view in a beautiful building
$609,390
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
In the neighborhood of Neot Ashkelon, 4 rooms rented 3800 NIS to seize
$472,860
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartme…
$632,700
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
5-room apartment with lake view large park nearby recent building soucah terrace
$563,812
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5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Nice 5 rooms available immediately, in very good condition
$566,100
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
EXCEPTIONAL Eternal sea view First line facing sea small building of 3 floors apartment 3 ro…
$554,815
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3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
BUILDING CLOSEST TO THE BEACH EXCEPTIONAL BREATHTAKING VIEW SMALL BUILDING
$554,815
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
4 room apartment in the city centre
$516,150
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
In Bat-Yam a 4-room apartment with sea view, invested, very good condition
$616,050
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
4 room apartment in the city with eternal sea view of all rooms. Cellar, parking, mamad, 2 e…
$539,460
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Good deal at interesting prices near the new kanyon of the marina, close to buses and shops
$596,070
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4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
4 rooms in the new agamim district close to the parks with open views. municipal swimming po…
$503,832
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