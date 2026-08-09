Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Netanya, Israel

;
apartments
114
houses
8
130 properties total found
3 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Building under construction - City center Netanya 10 minutes walk from Kikar and the sea. Fr…
$699,300
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,41M
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
6 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Luxury apartment for sale in Netanya on the front line of the city center! Apartment with a …
$3,46M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,00M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,19M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Netanya! In Nof Hataylet, Nat600 district, apartment of 130 m2, very s…
$1,29M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Special investor. 4 rooms - 147 m2 completely renovated. 2 bathrooms. Very close to the sea …
$899,100
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mordecai Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our except…
$2,02M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
YR YAMIM - standing building near the sea and shopping center. 4 rooms - 138m2 + 12 m2 balco…
$1,38M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,24M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Excellent case! Large 5 rooms with terrace of 25 m2. Sea view. 3 bathrooms + 3 toilets. Cell…
$1,55M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
RUE REZNIK - PARK FACE Recent 4 room building - 120 m2 with balcony of 12 m2 Large cellar + …
$982,350
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,14M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mordecai Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our except…
$2,22M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Recent building - 4 rooms 107 m2 + balcony. Open view. Close to amenities and shopping cente…
$815,850
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$955,710
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,50M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,25M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Netanya! In Nof Hataylet, Nat600 district, apartment of 130 m2, very s…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 161 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$2,15M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,08M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,29M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Very good location. Beautiful business mini penthouse of 5 pieces with a very large living r…
$1,08M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Reference: NT 216 District Park Hayam. High standing project with luxurious lobby 4 elevator…
$1,01M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,15M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
• Apartment sold furnished and fully equipped • Mamad (safe room) • Solar water heater + gas…
$762,570
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Dream penthouse for sale in Netanya, facing Ir Yamim and the nature reserve, with an unobstr…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Penthouse of 140 m2 with terrace of 120 m2. Elevator, parking included. Apartment completely…
$1,17M
Leave a request

Properties features in Netanya, Israel

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go