Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Raanana, Israel

2 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Reference: RN 104 Kiryat Vietzman district very famous among French speakers and Americans P…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 800 m²
exceptional detached house located in the best area of ​​Ranana land 800 m2 - 12 rooms - 800…
$10,39M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Raanana, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes