Residential properties for sale in Eilat, Israel

apartments
5
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
3 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
$589,890
4 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
4 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Reference: EL 107 In a luxury residence with: shared swimming pool, gym, sauna and caretaker…
$772,475
2 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
2 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Reference: EL 104 Neighborhood: Shahamon, in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Eila…
$393,260
3 room cottage in Eilat, Israel
3 room cottage
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Superb 3-room cottage of 86m2 with 2 bathrooms - with semi-Olympic swimming pool in the resi…
$407,305
4 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
4 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Reference: EL 108 In new project In this project, we have for sale two types of 4 rooms and …
$575,845
Cottage 6 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 248 m²
Reference: EL 102 Neighborhood: Ganim A in a quiet and quality area Magnificent Cottage comp…
$1,25M
2 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
2 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
NEW 2P-3P APARTMENTS DELIVERED WITHIN 24 MONTHS IN THE CITY CENTER GOOD PROFITABILITY NEW PROJECT
$404,496
