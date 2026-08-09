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Residential properties for sale in Bat Yam, Israel

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apartments
136
137 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Reference: BY 239 District : Downtown, Ramat Hanassi, close to shops, public transport and a…
$652,680
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Reference: BY 231 District: Downtown, close to the sea, shops and the new tramway Building a…
$666,000
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Anilevich Street – Bat Yam Price: 2 050 000 The best price for a new apartment just deliver…
$682,650
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMME…
$772,560
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
For sale in Bat Yam, in luxury towers of the Yam project, only 50 meters from the sea, a few…
$866,711
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and de…
$982,350
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Reference: BY 186 Tama Project 38 Location: In a great location, quiet and family, which enj…
$785,880
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
In a modern tower facing the sea. Penthouse of 5 rooms 165 m2 + 31.5 m2 terrace. High standi…
$2,50M
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5 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
5 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Reference: BY 234 Bat Yam New Project District: Hayam Park, 5 minutes from the beach 18 stor…
$1,28M
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$1,13M
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2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
BAT YAM - In an ideal location, just 100 meters from the beach and the popular promenade of …
$548,817
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line,…
$1,15M
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$1,17M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 12/20
Spacious and modern apartment for sale in one of the most popular areas of Bat Yam - Park Ha…
$1,000,000
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$1,03M
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2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Reference: BY 202 For sale in a tama 38 project on Bat Yam, close to the center and the sea.…
$694,638
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2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residen…
$616,050
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 157 m²
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line,…
$2,73M
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam A rare opportunity to live in peace in the …
$732,267
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2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$804,528
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2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$818,847
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2 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and de…
$616,050
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5 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
5 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
In the best location of Bat Yam, just 7 minutes from Tel Aviv, 200 meters from the tram and …
$1,30M
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$1,33M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and de…
$1,65M
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$1,12M
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Reference: BY 235 Project nine District: Downtown, tramway down the building Beautiful sea v…
$815,850
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
THE GENERAL – BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floor…
$1,06M
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3 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive …
$1,46M
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4 room apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 room apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Reference: BY 237 District: Downtown, 5 minutes from the sea, shopping centres and tramway N…
$1,03M
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Properties features in Bat Yam, Israel

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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