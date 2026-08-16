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Residential properties for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

;
Jerusalem
113
Mate Yehuda Regional Council
18
West Jerusalem
9
Beit Shemesh
4
276 properties total found
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Magnificent 3.5 room apartment on the 5th floor with exceptional views • Very bright apartm…
$997,100
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Helets Street. Recent building, 5 rooms transformed in 4, 135 m2, 2 terraces of 15 m2 (inclu…
$2,20M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
SOLD OUT – HOLYLAND, JERUSALEM Apartment 4,5 rooms, 141 m2, originally 5 rooms • Large spac…
$1,76M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
In a new building with elevator and elevator of Shabbat, 5 room apartment very bright on the…
$2,87M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
For sale in the Gila district, Apartment 4 rooms, 90 m2, 4th floor with elevator, the apartm…
$776,741
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
For sale in Kiryat Shmuel, close to Rehavia, 3-room apartment offering 78 m2 (arnona) and 62…
$1,08M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Superb 4 bright rooms Elegant and modern cuisine 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one with b…
$966,680
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious and sought after areas of Jerusalem, a few minutes' w…
$3,35M
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2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 3 buildings, i…
$777,400
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
In the heart of Talbiey very nice 4 rooms of 75 m2 registered with exit to garden of 30 m2. …
$1,08M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 111 m²
Apartment with high ceilings and original floors in a real Arab house. On the first and last…
$2,16M
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2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
New project Katamon Jerusalem from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and garden ground floor Located …
$811,200
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
You buy a 4 rooms – you get 132 m2 + a terrace of 25 m2 !! New building after Tama 38 proje…
$997,100
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Dream penthouse 5 rooms 140 m2 + Terrace Soucca 40 m2 Floor 23 of 24 Stunning panoramic view…
$2,55M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hames…
$1,40M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Magnificent single storey 5 room semi-detached house like new! Private entrance from the str…
$2,10M
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3 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,06M
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2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
? 2,050,000 in downtown Jerusalem? Yes, it exists. ? Ideal for an investment! ? Downtown –…
$692,900
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5 room apartment in Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 108 m²
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover luxury in the heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yo…
$1,44M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering large spaces, privacy and maxi…
$2,13M
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6 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
6 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 235 m²
In the famous Holyland project, sumptuous penthouse for sale offering panoramic views of all…
$4,36M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 117 m²
Excellent deal in a new building Close to the light tram, with a magnificent view Beautiful …
$1,40M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 166 m²
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor …
$1,86M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Superb penthouse for sale in Jerusalem, in the Talpiot district! New building 11th floor wit…
$2,19M
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3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Exquisite Luxury Apartment in the Heart of Jerusalem Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$1,81M
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5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
New 5-room apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on the 14th, 15th and 18th floors …
$1,47M
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Beautiful 4 rooms for sale in the heart of Har Homa with a surface area of ​​117 m2 + 2 souc…
$794,735
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4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
The new phase of the famous residential complex Holyland will include a high tower next to 2…
$1,44M
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4 room apartment in Beit Shemesh, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Rooms 4
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Lo…
$878,800
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Dream penthouse, on the 24th floor, 140 square meters built and 25 square meters of addition…
$2,31M
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