Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tel Aviv, Israel

apartments
428
houses
35
463 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
NEW, EXCLUSIVE LISTING – 2 INVESTMENT APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Investme…
$827,514
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
New building under construction (Tama38/2) Exceptional penthouse - very rare 83m2 + 33m2 of …
$2,02M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Exceptional Apartments | Neighborhood Basel Tel Aviv Discover in one of the most sought-afte…
$1,36M
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
6 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 107 m²
new building high-end construction premium location close to everything private underground …
$2,25M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
In a renovated building with elevator 2 steps from Rothschild, quiet and green street. 140 m…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
magnificent ground floor in new building located between kikar rabin and rue bloch 4 rooms 1…
$2,19M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Reference: ETLV 113 Right on the Dizingoff shopping street, is offered for sale a magnificen…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 274 m²
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Reference: TL 2327 Neighborhood: Ben Yehuda Nice 3 rooms Surface: 70 m2 Terrace: 14 m2 1st f…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
duplex located 4 minutes from the sea near Bougrashov beach 48.5 m2 living space + 25 m2 ter…
$1,26M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 237 m²
New building in the heart of Ramat Aviv high-end construction high floor with elevator + 2 p…
$4,49M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Reference: TL 2508 Neighborhood: Florentine, close to all amenities and 15 min walk from Rot…
$1,11M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER STREET CLOSE TO ROTHSCHILD QUIET, BRIGHT AND GREEN TOP OF THE RANGE SERV…
$1,88M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
2 minutes from the golden triangle and the sea parking elevator terrace !!!!!!!!! sublime 3 …
$1,78M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
new building high-end construction premium location close to everything private underground …
$1,24M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
bazel !!!!!!! basel! in magnificent building after renovation with mamad 3 rooms renovated w…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
pentahouse !!!!!!!!!! 2 mins from the sea !!!!!!!!! new building !!!!!!!!!!!! 3 bathrooms 14…
$5,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Reference: TL 2429 Close to boulevard Rotshild 3 rooms 63 m2 + 3 m2 balcony Mamad 1st floor …
$1,32M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
For Sale – 4 Room Apartment in Old North Tel Aviv - 112 Sqm - 7,350,000 ? Discover this supe…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 290 m²
ref sho magnificent duplex pentahouse 148 m2 living space + 142 m2 terrace with 3 parking sp…
$4,61M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Reference TL 2442 1st sea line district Seafront. 3 rooms 70 m2 + 9m2 terrace 1st floor (hig…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent value for mon…
$3,51M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Rare penthouse for sale in Tel Aviv, in a quiet street close to Habima Square and the Dizeng…
$2,95M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Duplex 2 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel Aviv, in the old city of Yaffo, 300 meters from the sea apartment …
$926,970
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 414 m²
Duplex Penthouse with Private Pool | Near Rothschild | 24,000,000 For Sale: Discover this e…
$6,74M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
beautiful apartment with full view of Ayarkon Park
$2,02M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Sublime 3 rooms renovated with balcony luxury furnished apartment Balcony with a clear view.…
$1,03M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment renovated High floor with elevator completely unobstructed view Private parking 5 …
$897,476
Leave a request

Properties features in Tel Aviv, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go