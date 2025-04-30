Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Arava Tichona Regional Council
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel

apartments
70
houses
14
84 properties total found
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Take advantage of the price drop!! Very nice 3-room apartment, well invested, close to shops
$449,440
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
6 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Reference: AS 946 Neighborhood: Youd Alef New and modern building 6 new rooms including mama…
$1,15M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Beautiful 3-room apartment with security room and balcony. Ideal for an investment
$379,215
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
sublime duplex pentahouse located between the kerem a temanim and shenkin the sea and the sh…
$3,23M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Reference: AS 947 Neighborhood: Youd Bet close to all amenities 5 rooms including mamad Reno…
$842,700
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Mini penthouse 5 pcs 140m2 habitable 50m2 terrace floor 6 parquet in the house possibility o…
$716,295
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BARGAIN!! 5-room apartment divided (3+2), 2 separate entrances, underground parking, good location
$603,935
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
2 apartments for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, on Nachmani Street at the corner of Ahad Haa…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 258 m²
Luxurious triplex penthouse with full sea view BAT YAM | GOLDEN SQUARE LUXURY PENTHOUSE ⏰Del…
$4,21M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
house NAT 600 with elevator - sea view Ground floor: kitchen + living room + terrace 1st: 4 …
$1,91M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Exceptional apartment in a peaceful location close to the sea. 3.5 pcs with 40m2 terrace sou…
$744,385
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 252 m²
city ​​center north quiet district of pardess hagdoud very beautiful new house with swimming…
$2,39M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
near kikar - 4 rooms -115 m2 with balcony good service elevator / underground parking
$1,21M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Duplex apartment with 6m ceiling height clear view central location rue Eli Cohen 4.5 rooms …
$556,182
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
In the best part of Remez! Close to the State Square under construction! Price equivalent to…
$2,77M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
3-room apartment with two master suites rentable to students with two separate bedrooms
$219,102
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
city ​​center near the sea and all amenities quality project garden level with private swimm…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Penthouse for sale in the popular north of Tel Aviv, located on a quiet, sought-after and gr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
$1,96M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
very well located apartment 3 pcs with 12m2 terrace already rented mamad 3 elevators very so…
$393,260
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Ideal Pied à Terre
$941,015
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
The ideal apartment!!!! 4 rooms with underground parking, master suite, close to schools, pa…
$744,385
Leave a request
Apartment 10 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Apartment 10 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 550 m²
LAND FOR SALE IN EILAT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE VILLA OF YOUR DREAMS WITH SEA VIEW with m…
$926,970
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
sublime !!!!!!!! duplex 5 minutes from the sea 108 m2 living space + 18 m2 terrace sea view …
$2,56M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
3 rooms facing the sea, sea view balcony, luxury building, 3 elevators, ideal investment
$491,575
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
1 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Reference: AS 937 Het district In recent building 2 rooms 65 m2 + 8 m2 terrace 3rd floor / 1…
$483,148
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
District Nof Hasharon Reference: NT 215 New project on Netanya close to the shopping center …
$744,385
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 540 m²
Reference: AS 938 Youd Zain District High standing villa 450 m2 plot 540 m2 built on 3 floor…
$3,37M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
GARDEN FLOOR FOR SALE 4 EXCEPTIONAL rooms with terrace of more than 90m2 with its private sw…
$772,475
Leave a request

Properties features in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go