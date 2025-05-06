Show property on map Show properties list
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 136 m²
Reference: AS 904 Maar district Magnificent 5 rooms of 136 m2 + 15 m2 of terrace. 8th floor …
$1,04M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Reference: AS 957 Neighborhood: Youd bet close to all amenities 8-story boutique building Ma…
$997,195
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Available for sale, beautiful apartment in a small quiet street in the center of Ashdod. The…
$561,519
2 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Reference: AS 730 Neighborhood: Aleph 2 Rooms Surface area of ​​40 m2 Small balcony Panorami…
$323,035
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
Reference: AS 725 Neighborhood: Tet zain 5-room penthouse. Surface area of ​​245 m2 Terrace …
$1,83M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
Apartment for sale renovated in Ashdod of 154 m2 with cellar located at "HE" close to shops,…
$800,565
2 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in Ashdod in the residence "Calaniot" from 2022: 81 m2 net and 8m2 balcon…
$502,811
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Highly sought-after MAR district, quality project, a huge apartment, 5 rooms, 185 m2, large …
$1,12M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
$485,957
3 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Reference: AS 965 Neighborhood: Youd Guimel 3 rooms Surface area of ​​85 m2 3rd floor Air co…
$463,485
3 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 119 m²
Reference AS 920 Quartier het New building 3 rooms 119 m2 + 8 m2 6th floor Private parking C…
$575,845
6 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
6 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 315 m²
Reference: AS 738 Neighborhood: Daleth 6 rooms: with 2 large kitchens + 4 bedrooms, 3 of whi…
$1,04M
Duplex 3 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Duplex 3 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Reference AS 931 Youd Beth District Duplex apartment A spacious apartment High floor with un…
$1,06M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 156 m²
Reference: AS 902 Neighborhood: Youd Alef, close to the sea and all amenities Magnificent 5 …
$983,150
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Seaside area, 4 rooms with balcony, low floor ideal for Shabbat, bright apartment, good sout…
$500,002
Villa 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 700 m²
Villa in Israel Ashdod Youd Alef district with interior designer 460 m2 living space + 700 p…
$3,51M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Reference: AS 887 Neighborhood: Maar 5 new rooms Surface area of ​​200 m2 Terrace of 18 m2 w…
$1,05M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Reference: AS 880 Neighborhood: Maar 5 rooms including mamad Surface: 185 m2 Terrace with ma…
$952,251
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Gunshot !! For sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product on…
$660,115
Cottage 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
Reference: AS 859 Neighborhood: Maar Magnificent Cottage on 3 floors 7 rooms Surface: 260 m2…
$1,74M
6 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
6 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 177 m²
Reference: AS 953 Neighborhood: City Very nice 6 rooms including mamad Surface area of ​​177…
$1,03M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Reference: AS 933 City District Magnificent 5-room penthouse 300 m2 net + 100 m2 terrace Pri…
$1,54M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Located on "Moshe Dayan" facing the park "Ashdod Yam" and the sea, particularly spacious and…
$617,980
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Huge apartment in Ashdod for sale with an incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 huge …
$1,21M
3 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Apartment with balcony, mamad and elevator
$323,035
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Apartment located in a renovated building, with security room and balcony, close to shops, i…
$421,350
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Reference: AS 903 Alef district Renovated building after tama 38 4-room apartment of 130 m2 …
$744,385
2 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
The rare pearl: new 2-room apartment in Ashdod "Calaniot" for immediate delivery with air co…
$530,901
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Reference: AS 843 Neighborhood: Alef Magnificent 5-room penthouse in a new building Surface:…
$1,46M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Reference: AS 864 Neighborhood: City/Hakiria 4.5 and a half Surface: 150 m2 2 terraces with …
$1,04M
