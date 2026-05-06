  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Un appartement recent pratique et bien situe au centre de raanana

Residential quarter Un appartement recent pratique et bien situe au centre de raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 39830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Schwartz, Schwartz Garden

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
On the 4th floor of a building after TAMA, this recent 4-room apartment offers a pleasant and functional organization for a family life on a daily basis. It has an area of 110 m2, a south orientation and a terrace of 10 m2. ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ 2 toilets ✔️ Elevator ✔️ Robotic parking Its location makes it easy to reach shops, synagogues and Ariel school.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,20M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand magnifique spacieux vue sur la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,76M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Hayarmouk quartier remez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier remez
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,23M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet luxueux a bat yam tour de prestige a 400 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un appartement recent pratique et bien situe au centre de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
Reference: JR 107 District: Arnona Project nine of 2 30 storey buildings Services in the building : Luxurious lobby, gym, synagogue Location specially designed to build the soccah Delivery: Summer 2028 In this project, we have for sale 3, 4, 5 room apartments as well as mini penthouse and pe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Residential quarter Appartement de grand standing face a la mer une adresse rare face a la mer lexcellence residentielle en bord de mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,38M
In a prestigious street facing the sea, in the heart of an ultra-luxury residential project, discover a rare property located in a contemporary tower of 24 floors, offering only two apartments per level for total privacy. ? Apartment 5 rooms of high standing • 140 m2 with generous volumes •…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,08M
Sublime 3 rooms of 88 m2 with balcony, located in the Nordo district, 9 minutes from the sea. 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, large bay window, very bright. Elevator, high floor, open view, not to be missed!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications