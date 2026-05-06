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Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a ashkelon vue imprenable sur le lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$748,917
12/08/2026
$748,917
11/08/2026
$751,166
;
12
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ID: 39805
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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This mini-penthouse in Ashkelon, located in the popular area of Agamim, offers a unique front line location facing the lake. Nestled on the 3rd and top floor of a recent boutique building, this high-end property combines comfort and luxury services. A modern and refined space: • Area: 112 m2 + terrace of 30 m2 with open view of the lake • Floor: 3rd and top floor of a 5-year-old boutique building • Two private parking spaces • Cellar included High-end finishes for absolute comfort: • Large design pergola on the terrace • High-end kitchen with modern central island • Custom placards included • Natural stone console on the terrace Contact us now for more information and book your visit!

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a ashkelon vue imprenable sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$748,917
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