Residential quarter Mini penthouse dexception a ashkelon vue imprenable sur le lac

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This mini-penthouse in Ashkelon, located in the popular area of Agamim, offers a unique front line location facing the lake. Nestled on the 3rd and top floor of a recent boutique building, this high-end property combines comfort and luxury services.
A modern and refined space:
• Area: 112 m2 + terrace of 30 m2 with open view of the lake
• Floor: 3rd and top floor of a 5-year-old boutique building
• Two private parking spaces
• Cellar included
High-end finishes for absolute comfort:
• Large design pergola on the terrace
• High-end kitchen with modern central island
• Custom placards included
• Natural stone console on the terrace
Contact us now for more information and book your visit!
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Ashkelon, Israel
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